Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Coming To Lake Charles Oct. 14-17

It's time to get excited because the circus is coming to town. The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus which is billed as the "World's Largest Circus Under The Big Top" will be in Lake Charles next week.

The circus will take place at the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles located at 496 West Prien Lake Road in the parking lot.

There are several showtimes to choose from during their four-day run in Lake Charles. Here are the showtimes, dates, and times:

Thursday, Oct 14th with two performances - 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Friday, Oct 15th with two performances - 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Saturday Oct 16th with three performances - 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday Oct 17th with three performances - 1:00 pm & 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm

Wondering what this circus is all about. Check out this video and see a preview of what to expect when you attend.

The first 100 general admission adult tickets online start at $14.50. The circus said that the discounted tickets are sold online only. There are free kids tickets available which are good for children ages 3 thru 13 with a paid adult ticket. You can also look for tickets at fast-food restaurants, gas stations, and convenience stores in Southwest Louisiana. You can also get the free kids tickets by going to the circus Facebook page and they can be downloaded or printed from there. Children 2 and under are Free. To buy your tickets now, you can head over to their secure website at secure.GardenBrosCircus.com