A Quiet Stop in Louisiana

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, quietly passed through a federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana, during a recent transfer from Florida to Texas, according to federal sources.

Maxwell, 62, is serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls. She was previously housed in a Florida federal facility known for its “honor dorm” and recreational activities like yoga and pilates.

According to multiple sources, including Yahoo!, her new home is Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, an all-female facility with minimal perimeter security that also houses high-profile inmates like Elizabeth Holmes and reality TV star Jen Shah.

Louisiana Connection

Maxwell is now connected to Louisiana as she remains at the center of a national controversy that has reignited anger over the handling of the Epstein files. While the debate rages on, many of our locals (on both sides of the political aisle) have expressed frustration that Maxwell, who they view as one of the last key figures who could expose Epstein’s network, is not facing harsher conditions.

Her transfer comes as House Oversight Committee members have subpoenaed her for testimony, and Maxwell has publicly requested a pardon from former President Donald Trump in exchange for “open and honest” testimony about Epstein’s operations. Her legal team also petitioned for immunity to avoid further charges.

Epstein Files Continue to Stir Speculation

The Justice Department and FBI recently confirmed that no new disclosures would be released in the Epstein investigation, sparking bipartisan outrage. Many continue to question the extent of the late financier’s ties to politicians, celebrities, and business leaders, and whether Maxwell will ever publicly name names.

See the full story here via Yahoo!