Two years ago, Pelican Park hosted its very first hot air balloon festival known as Glow in the Cro. The pandemic took it away in 2020, but it's back this year.

Organizers have announced that this year's event will take place on Labor Day weekend -- Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.

While complete details have not been announced, you can expect much of the same fun festivities as two years ago.

The 2019 festival featured 20 hot air balloons, live music, arts and crafts vendors, and carnival rides. Plus, you were able to arrange to take a tethered ride in a hot air balloon as well.

Each evening around dusk will be one of the event's highlights. That will be the hot air balloon glow, where all the hot air balloons will go up into the sky and light up to form quite the romantic spectacle.

Glow in the Cro, Facebook

Right now, organizers are still accepting sponsors along with food and arts & crafts vendors. Access those forms for more information at CroGlow.com.

Stay up to date on this year's Glow in the Cro at the Facebook event page here.