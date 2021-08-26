Mercredi Show at Pelican Park in Carencro Returns for Fall 2021

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, has announced that it will return to action this fall 2021.

According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers say they will observe COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of each show as they urge attendees to follow health safety recommendations.

As far as the lineup, you will see in the list below, it's quite a nice mix of Cajun, Zydeco, Country, Swamp Pop and Variety music.

October 6 - High Performance Band

October 13 - Three Thirty Seven

October 20 - Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners

October 27 - Richard Lebouef & Two Step

November 3 - Blaine Roy & Second Wind

November 10 - Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

November 17 - Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns

Get your dancing shoes ready and head out to Pelican Park for a grand time. The shows run from 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm each night.

No ice chests or pets please. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each show. But do bring your lawn chairs or blankets and get ready to listen to some great local music on the hill.

The Mercredi Show series is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.