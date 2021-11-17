Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns Wrap Up the Fall Season of The Mercredi Show Tonight

The final Mercredi Show of the fall season happens tonight at Pelican Park in Carencro. The show will feature the music of Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns.

As always, the live music begins at 6:00 pm and runs through 8:30 pm. (The band takes a small break in the middle and free t-shirts are given out by the event organizers.)

The concert is free so bring the entire family. The weather should be fantastic with temperatures in the upper 60s expected during the performance.

If you want to sit, go ahead and bring your lawn chairs or blankets. However, remember to leave your ice chests and pets at home, please. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at each show.

The Mercredi Show series is held for seven weeks in the spring and in the fall at Pelican Park and is presented by the Parks and Recreation Commission of Carencro.