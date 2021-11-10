The Alzheimer's Services of Acadiana, Inc is hosting a Golf Cart Pub Crawl this Sunday, November 14, 2021, in Youngsville.

Registration is $40 per golf cart (up to 4 participants on each golf cart) it is an additional $5 per participant over 4 people.



The lineup of events:

9 am- 10 am: Registration will take place at Sunrise Coffee Co.

10:30 am- 11:45 am: 501 Sports Bar

11:45 am- 12:45 pm: Pour in Youngsville

1 pm- 1:45 pm: Agave

2 pm- 2:45 pm: Romacelli

3 pm- 6 pm: El Paso in Youngsville

Be sure to flock out your cart and yourself since judging will take place at registration.

The first 64 golf carts to preregister will receive a keepsake wine glass.

For more information on the Golf Cart Pub Crawl contact Tasha Dugas at (337) 296-4613, Debra Savoie at (337) 230-6730, or through email at tashadugas@alzacadiana.com. You can also go to www.alzacadiana.com or their Facebook page.

