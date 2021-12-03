A video of a Grand Lake High School football player performing the National Anthem on his accordion has gone viral on social media.

Before the Grand Lake football game, Wyatt Istre was all geared up in his football uniform and was set to take the field for the game. Before he did, however, he made his way up to the press box where he broke out his accordion and performed the National Anthem for all the football fans in attendance.

Wyatt with his Dad Aaron on stage (Photo by Amanda Buford)

Wyatt gets his playing honestly as he is the son of Cajun musician Aaron Istre who performs all over Southwest Louisiana with his band Under The Influence. His proud mom Amanda Istre Buford was in the press box and snapped some pictures of her son performing.

Want to see the video?

Only in Louisiana y'all. How cool is that? Good job Wyatt!