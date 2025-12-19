Lafayette police say a major crash involving a Greyhound bus and a passenger car sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries late Thursday night. Officers responded around 11:26 p.m. to the 200 block of SE Evangeline Thruway, where the collision shut down northbound lanes and created a large crime scene for investigators.

According to an updated report from Lafayette Police Department PIO Sr. Cpl. Ashley Wood, the Greyhound bus was attempting to turn left from Sixth Street onto the Thruway when it turned into the path of a northbound passenger vehicle. The impact caused significant damage and left the driver of the car critically injured.

Driver in Critical but Stable Condition

Police confirmed the driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. As of the latest update, he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators do not suspect impairment on the part of the Greyhound driver. However, that driver was issued a citation for Failure to Yield from a Stop Sign based on preliminary findings.

Road Reopened After Overnight Closure

The crash initially forced officials to close northbound lanes of SE Evangeline Thruway at 7th Street while LPD’s Traffic Unit and Crime Scene teams worked the scene. All lanes have since reopened, though the investigation remains active.

Anyone traveling through the area Thursday night likely experienced delays as crews worked to clear the roadway and document the crash.

Investigation Ongoing

Lafayette Police say more information will be released as the investigation continues.

