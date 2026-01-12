(KPEL News) - Officials with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office say that a side-by-side vehicle crashed yesterday in Gueydan, and the crash claimed the life of a juvenile.

How Many People Were Involved in the Fatal Gueydan Crash

While there are only a few details about this tragedy known at this time, we do know there were three people in the side-by-side when it ended up flipping over in a canal.

Deadly Gueydan Side-by-Side Crash Still Being Investigated

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Elijah Benoit of Gueydan. No additional information is currently available about the identities or names of the two people who were on the side-by-side.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to the scene at around noon on Sunday, January 11. As more details become available, we will update this article.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available

