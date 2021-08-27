Gulf Brew Returns in October

Lafayette's Gulf Brew is set to return on October 16, 2021, in Downtown Lafayette.

Gulf Brew is Louisiana's oldest craft beer festival and, with its selection of more than 200 craft beers from across the country, it might also have the state's largest selection.

Four full blocks of Jefferson street will be blocked to vehicular traffic to allow Gulf Brew patrons to stroll along music stages and crafts booths while mingling with other craft beer lovers. Of course, all the while, sampling the best craft beers Louisiana has to offer.

The event is a fundraiser for the Acadiana Center for the Arts. The ACA provides art education to over 70 public schools in Acadiana and also hosts musical and artistic performances and displays throughout the year.

If you'd like to attend the event for (almost) FREE, consider volunteering your time to work the event. All volunteers will receive a wristband to attend Gulf Brew (along with a free volunteer t-shirt) and complimentary beer at the Gulf Brew After Party.

Advance tickets for Gulf Brew 2021 are available until August 31 in 3 separate categories: General Admission, Brewmeister, and Designated Driver.

General Admission tickets are your run-of-the-mill let's-go-check-this-event-out-and-have-a-few-beers kind of tickets that most of your friends will be purchasing.

The Brewmeister tickets will get you the same as the General Admission tickets, with additional access to a VIP lounge for the main stage, a VIP watch party for the LSU/Florida football game, complimentary food and beverages, and VIP powder rooms.

The Designated Driver tickets are for those responsible people who will be helping their friends make it home safely. Your ticket will get you complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages and an extra punch on your Get-Into-Heaven-Free card for being a good friend.

Also, if you are an artist or craftsman and would like to sell your wares, become a vendor at Gulf Brew. Apply before Labor Day (September 6).

