Gulf Brew Returns to Downtown Lafayette This Fall

More good news is coming to Acadiana this morning!

Covid may have canceled this festival last year, but that won’t stop the Acadiana Center for the Arts from bringing it back and making it even better than before.

Gulf Brew is coming back to downtown Lafayette this fall as a street festival on October 16, 2021, from 1:00- 5:00 p.m.

Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images

A portion of downtown will be closed off to traffic on Oct. 16 for the street festival. Jefferson Street between the Juliet Hotel & La Carreta Restaurant will be pedestrian-only with several tap trucks & music stages scattered throughout. The main stage will be located directly in front of the ACA on the 100 block of West Vermilion, with the VIP lounge located on the inside of the ACA.

Tickets are on sale now and festival organizers are looking for partners, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers to help make this event one to remember! To get more information about how you can help out the Gulf Brew Festival, email gulfbrew@acadianacenterforthearts.org or visit the Gulf Brew Festival website for more information.

