Gulf Coast Oyster Recall Affecting Louisiana

Before you eat any more oysters, you might want to check to see where they were harvested.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says that some oysters harvested along the Gulf Coast are making people ill.

The department has ordered a recall of some of the oysters harvested along the coast, specifically in Galveston Bay in an area called "TX 1". This area is located in the southeastern portion of Galveston Bay.

As per a report by NOLA.com, over 40 people in Louisiana have now reported some type of gastrointestinal illness after eating oysters harvested from this area, with all of them having eaten the oysters in Louisiana restaurants.

The area where the oysters were harvested, "TX 1", is located in Galveston Bay, due north of Crystal Beach, Texas.

If you have purchased oysters since November 17, 2022, the Texas Department of State Health Services recommends you check the packaging for the area from which they were harvested.

So far, reports of illnesses in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana have been received, with all of the people affected having eaten oysters from Area TX 1.

If you have purchased oysters since November 17th and there is no label showing where they were harvested, officials encourage you to contact the retailer to get information on the oysters. If no information is available, common sense says to err on the side of caution and dispose of the oysters.

If you have fallen ill recently after consuming oysters, you are urged to contact your health care profider.

Symptoms reported include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills, and headache.

Texas officials have closed the area to oyster harvesting and are continuing to investigate this situation.