Gyth Rigdon Posts Baby Reveal Video — Baby Rigdon Is?

Earlier this month we reported that country music's Gyth Rigdon and his wife took to social media to announce that they were expecting baby #2 to the family.

Gyth is from the Southwest Louisiana area and is known in the area as he has played all over the area playing concerts and festivals. He rose to national fame when he auditioned for NBC's The Voice and made it on the show.

He landed on Blake Shelton's team and chugged through the show week after week winning battle rounds and America's vote. Gyth made it all the way to the finale of the show and finished 2nd or runner up on the singing competition show.

It was recently announced that Gyth would be performing back in Southwest Louisiana on Friday night, October 1st for the McNeese Block Party, the tailgate party for the McNeese football game, which takes place the night before each home game.

Gyth and his wife already have a little girl but now they are adding to their family. Well, yesterday, Gyth went on his Facebook page to post a video of how they did the baby reveal and let his fans find out the sex of baby #2.

Here is the big reveal.

It's a boy! Huge congrats to Gyth and his wife on the new addition to their family.