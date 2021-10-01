Hackberry HS Seniors are Going to the Toilet!

Kathy Helmer woke up over the weekend to a new lawn ornament at her home in Hackberry, LA. It was a very decorated home toilet, mounted to a pallet, and then spray painted everywhere. Although it is a prank, it is a fundraiser for a Hackberry Senior trip. For $20.00, you can send the toilet to someone's yard in Hackberry, LA where it must stay on the lawn for 24 hours!

Now, there's a chance Hackberry has been doing this for a while, but I have to admit that this is the funniest way to raise money that I've seen in a long while. If you get the toilet in your yard, you simply call one of the numbers on the toilet seat and they will come to move it for you. I really hope the seniors get every single dime they need from this fundraiser. It just might be my favorite idea ever! One suggestion, maybe don't combine this toilet fundraiser with the chocolate bar fundraiser, people might get confused. Yes, I made a poop joke!

