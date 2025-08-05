A tragic accident in northern Utah has claimed the life of a well-known Lafayette businessman. Officials have confirmed that Arthur “Hartie” Spence Jr., 60, president of ASH Industries, was killed on August 1 when the glider he was piloting crashed into Mahogany Mountain near Mountain Green, Utah.

According to reporting from News15, the glider went down at an elevation of approximately 7,000 feet on private land above Bohmann Ranch, according to the Morgan County Fire Department.

The impact ignited a small wildfire that required a multi-agency response but has since been contained.

Remembering Arthur “Hartie” Spence Jr.

Spence was widely respected in Acadiana’s business and aviation communities. He led ASH Industries, a Lafayette-based company specializing in custom injection molds. Friends and colleagues described him as a devoted family man, a man of faith, and an adventurous spirit.

Gunsite Academy, where Spence was a longtime student, shared a tribute on social media, writing:

"Hartie first and foremost, was a resolute family man, accomplished businessman, and a servant of God… His family was the center of his life as well as his faith."

Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, as well as the wildfire it sparked.

Get our free mobile app

Officials confirmed that Spence was a licensed fixed-wing pilot and had previous experience flying single- and multi-engine aircraft. NTSB records also indicate he was involved in a non-injury crash in 2021 while landing in Jennings.

As the investigation continues, many in the Lafayette community are mourning the loss of a businessman remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but for the life and love he shared with family, friends, and colleagues.