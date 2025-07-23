Emergency crews in South Louisiana responded to a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of a crop-dusting pilot Wednesday morning (July 23) in a rural area just outside Thibodaux.

According to WBRZ, the crash occurred around Laurel Valley Road, roughly one mile off LA-308, in a sugar cane field frequently used for agricultural aviation. According to Lafourche Parish officials, the helicopter was being used to spray crops when it reportedly struck a nearby power line, causing the aircraft to crash.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The type of aircraft involved was a Bell 206L-1 helicopter, commonly used for utility and agricultural work.

Federal Authorities Launch Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the crash. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the agency confirmed that one of its investigators would arrive at the crash site to begin documenting the scene and examining the wreckage.

“NTSB is investigating the July 23 crash of a Bell 206L-1 helicopter near Thibodaux, Louisiana. No additional information is available at this time,” the statement read.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are also expected to be involved in the investigation.

Community Reacts

Locals familiar with agricultural aviation in the area expressed condolences as news of the fatal crash spread across social media. The field where the helicopter went down is part of a stretch of farmland known for sugar cane production, and crop-dusting is a common sight this time of year.

The crash temporarily affected nearby power lines as emergency crews secured the area.

More details, including the official cause of the crash, are expected to be released during an upcoming press conference as the investigation continues.

