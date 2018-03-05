‘Hello Acadiana’ Song Not Unique To Acadiana; Souls Crushed

Who doesn't remember "There's a feeling in the air, you can't get anywhere but Acadiana"? I grew up singing that song, which was a 30 second promotional imaging piece for KLFY TV10. The song, along with the images of Acadiana, made me beam with pride!! Remember this?

What I didn't know was this: that song was whored out to tons of other markets.

"There's a feeling in the air that you can't get anywhere 'cept South Texas"?? Yup. KIII in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"There's a feeling in the air that you can't get anywhere except in Calgary"?? Yup. "Hello Calgary", from Channels 2&7.

How about this one: "There's a feeling in the air that you can't get anywhere except in Utah"? Yup. SUNG BY THE OSMONDS! I kid you not.

Hello Pittsburgh. Hello Phoenix. Hello Indiana. Hello Tulsa. Hello Atlanta. THEY ALL USED THE SAME SONG. According to This American Life, there are over 100 different cities that used the same song.This whole soul-crushing facade came crumbling down on me after I read a post by Redditor tokuturfey:

I feel your pain, tokuturfey, as my pride just took a hit.

But wait, there's more! Listen to this (I can't make out all the lyrics, but they are talking about Acadiana!):

I'll be back in a bit: I'm going to lock myself in my closet and rock back and forth for a while to try to reassemble my shattered childhood.

(Reddit, Youtube, This American Life)