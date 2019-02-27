Here’s Your Printable ‘Mardi Gras Throw Bingo Game’

With so many Mardi Gras parades around Acadiana, you're going to catch all kinds of great, and weird things. Why not have a little competitive fun and see if you complete this "Mardi Gras Throw Bingo" game?

You'll find Mardi Gras staples like cups and t-shirts, as well as harder to get items like crawfish sacks and spears.

Can you catch them all? Print out the "Mardi Gras Throw Bingo Game" below and bring it with you to the parades!