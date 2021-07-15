Home Depot Brings Popular 12-foot Giant Skeleton Back

It is the middle of June so you know what that means you will start to see Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations on the shelves of every store very soon.

If you are a fan of Halloween and love to go all out on decorations then this will make your day!

Staff Photo

Home Depot has made a big announcement just in time for Halloween. The retail store announced that their 12-foot giant skeleton with LCD LifeEyes will be returning by popular demand. But there is more… To accompany the 12 -foot skeleton you can also purchase his friend, “12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton with LifeEyes.” Which will be the newest addition to Home Depot’s Halloween decoration aisle.

While we don’t know how much the Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton will cost you, we can tell you that the original 12-foot giant skeleton retailed for $299 last year.

Home Depot also announced that their Halloween decorations will be available in stores and online tomorrow on Friday, July 16. Both of these giant skeletons are sure to sell out FAST. So if you are a Halloween fanatic then set your alarm to grab one or both tomorrow before they sell out.

Simple Halloween Costumes in the '70s

What Kids Do Not Want While Out Trick-Or-Treating