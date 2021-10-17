UPDATE: Horrifying As One Dead, One in Custody After Shooting

UPDATE:

Sergeant Nicole Oakes with the Lafayette Police Department says they have identified the victim in the case as 32-year-old Jacob Perry.

In addition, Oakes says they have arrested 24-year-old Marco Andrus in connection with this case. He has been charged with the following:

One count of Second-Degree Murder

Soliciting for Prositution

ORIGINAL:

The Lafayette Police Department has one suspect in custody after there was a fatal shooting on the Thruway at around 3:20 Sunday morning.

According to Sergeant Nicole Oakes, police were called out to find a 32-year-old man who had been shot to death in the 2900 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruways.

Oakes says the victim and the suspect were involved in some type of argument when it is alleged that the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim.

The suspect was eventually found and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Police are asking anyone who might have any knowledge about what happened to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

The investigation into the early morning shooting is ongoing according to police.

