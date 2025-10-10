Hot Food Express is one step closer to opening its highly anticipated Youngsville location, and the team decided to dish out a significant act of generosity. Before construction begins on their new building in the heart of downtown Youngsville, owner Zee Baloch donated the original structure on the property to a local nonprofit.

According to an update from the restaurant, the building was successfully relocated this week to Truman Children’s Learning Center in Lafayette, a program run by Ms. Theresa that provides early childhood education to local families.

“This project took time because we wanted to make sure the donation was handled properly for such a great cause,” Baloch said.

New Build to Focus on Speed, Convenience, and Tech

With the structure now relocated, the Hot Food Express team is finalizing zoning, planning, and architectural designs for what will be a brand-new build, created from scratch with speed and convenience in mind. The new concept is expected to streamline operations for pickup and delivery, especially through platforms like DoorDash.

One major feature being considered is a drive-thru window, which would be a first for the restaurant. If zoning allows, Baloch says he’s eager to implement designated pickup zones or car-side delivery to enhance service.

“We’re designing this location with the customer in mind,” he explained. “We want it to be fast, efficient, and accessible without sacrificing the food quality we’re known for.”

Construction Expected to Begin Soon

If everything goes as planned, ground will be broken in the next six weeks. Hot Food Express will continue operating at its original Cameron Street location in Lafayette while the new Youngsville concept comes to life.

In the meantime, fans in Youngsville are ready, with many asking about menu favorites and applauding the donation. As one commenter put it: “Only Zee would start a new restaurant by giving something away first.”

Stay tuned for more updates as Hot Food Express prepares to bring its fusioned flflavor and big portions to Youngsville, hopefully sooner than later.