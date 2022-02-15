Huge Texas and Louisiana Ice Cream Recall Lists These 14 Brands

Get our free mobile app

Even though it's the dead of winter, folks in the south still love them some ice cream. Heck, I've got some in the freezer ring now - and I'm seriously considering getting some before I finish this article. If you love the frozen stuff as much as I do, I've got some bad news - you may have to throw yours away right now.

According to the depressing report from KXAN, 14 popular brands of ice cream sold in Louisiana, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Florida, and New Hampshire could be contaminated with Listeria. All of the affected products will have a manufacturing code on the package that reads: “CT121” or “CT#121." This signifies that the ice cream was produced in one of the factories associated with the contamination issue.

According to the report, the specific brands affected are:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

According to the CDC, Listeriosis (the condition associated with Listeria contamination) can be fatal. It is especially dangerous to young children and the elderly, and kilss hundres of people every year.

If you happen to have one of the frozen treats listed above - don't eat it! Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

