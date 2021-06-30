I-10: Traffic Project in St. Martin Parish Extended till Mid-July

There is a road project happening on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish that is being extended until the middle of July.

I-10 EASTBOUND EXIT & ENTRANCE RAMPS AT EXIT 121 (BUTTE LA ROSE)

These ramps have been closed daily since June 3rd. That is now being extended until Friday, July 16th at 5:00 p.m. because of weather and construction delays.

DOTD crews are constructing new asphalt overlay ramps.

During Eastbound Ramp Closures, drivers will only be able to access the Butte La Rose Rest Area and Tourist Information Center via the posted detour.

Westbound Ramps will remain open until construction is completed on the Eastbound Ramps.

DETOUR: During the closure of the eastbound ramps, I-10 eastbound to Whiskey Bay Exit (Exit 127) to I-10 westbound entrance ramp to I-10 westbound Butte La Rose (Exit 121).

FATAL CRASH NEAR THE AREA

As always, drivers should exercise caution while driving on the interstate and near these construction zones. Early Wednesday morning, a man died in a three-vehicle crash near this exit - I-10 Westbound near Butte La Rose.

I-10 is enough of a challenge to drive during the daytime, but at night or in the early morning before sunrise can be really dangerous, as evidenced in this fatal crash.

