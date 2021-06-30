Bill Cosby’s TV Wife Phylicia Rashad Dragged For Celebrating His Release from Prison on Twitter

"The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad celebrated the news that her longtime co-star and TV husband Bill Cosby was being released from prison.

"The Cosby Show" actress Phylicia Rashad <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-cosby-tv-wife-phylicia-rashad">celebrated the news</a> that her longtime co-star and TV husband Bill Cosby was being released from prison.

Rashad tweeted out that a "miscarriage of justice" had been corrected after the shocking news that Cosby's sex assault conviction was overturned by the highest court in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

There was instant backlash for Rashad, who played Clair Huxtable, wife of Cosby's character Cliff Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" from 1984 to 1992.

Years ago, Rashad <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-cosby-tv-wife-phylicia-rashad">defended Cosby in a 2015 sit-down with ABC News.</a> During that interview, she clarified previous statements where she was quoted as saying "forget those women."

Rashad was criticized as recently as earlier this year for defending her former on-screen husband, maintaining her belief that the allegations against Cosby were false and the women only had an interest in tarnishing his legacy.

Rashad has enabled a feature on her tweet that doesn't allow replies.

