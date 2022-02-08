“I Love You, Cher!”: 10 Louisiana Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is near. Some of America's men are already planning for V-Day, while the vast majority will wait until the last minute to make plans and buy gifts and then panic when they can't find an open reservation or a bouquet of flowers.

We here at this station want to help ease some of that burden. We have found 10 songs recorded by local musicians that will help set the mood this Valentine's Day and help you tell your better half, "I love you, cher!" So here's our miniature Time Life Collection of 10 great love songs recorded by some of Louisiana's greatest musicians.

10 Great Love Songs By Louisiana Musicians Louisiana is known around the world for the unique brands of music it's people have created. The Zydeco, Cajun, and swamp pop sounds are indeed one-of-a-kind, but the songwriters in those genres share a common trait with songwriters from the other forms of American music: They use their songs to express their love. So today, we present this compilation of love songs recorded by Louisiana musicians. Whether its Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or any other day, these songs will certainly help you say, "I love you, cher!"

