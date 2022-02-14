We're just a few days away from Valentine's Day. Some of you have already carefully planned what you and your significant other will be doing on the most romantic day of the year. A few others are panicking because they waited until the last minute to make reservations or to order flowers.

One of the best ways to show your love is through music. Now, not all of us can craft a song or play an instrument, but we can certainly find the right music to get the message across.

That's where we've come in.

We have created an online compilation of wonderful love songs to help you spread the love this Valentine's Day. We've split that compilation into two playlists. The first is composed of your standard love songs. The second features what some folks call "baby-making music" to help spice up your Valentine's Day.

So without further adieu, here is your Valentine's Day playlist.

Perfect Songs to Say "I Love You" Whether it's Valentine's Day or any other day, these songs will help you tell your loved one how much you care about them.

15 Songs That'll Help You Set the Mood Want some inspiration to spice up your Valentine's Day (or any other day)? Here are a few baby-making songs that'll help you in your endeavors.