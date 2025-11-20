A tragic situation unfolded early Monday morning in Crowley when a single-vehicle crash on I-10 revealed a heartbreaking discovery. According to Crowley Police, a Metairie man died after shooting himself while driving eastbound on the interstate.

What Police Found at the Scene

Around 4:06 AM on November 17, officers from the Crowley Police Department’s Patrol and Investigations Divisions responded to reports of a crash on I-10 eastbound. When they arrived, they learned the driver had suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound while operating his vehicle.

Two ambulances traveling in the same direction witnessed what they believed to be a muzzle flash from inside the vehicle moments before it veered into the guard rails. Those barriers prevented the vehicle from crossing into oncoming traffic, likely avoiding an even larger tragedy.

Get our free mobile app

One of the ambulances stopped to assist, but the man had already passed away.

Additional Details from Investigators

Police say the 52-year-old man had a documented mental disorder, and investigators later discovered he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm due to an active restraining order. His name is being withheld out of respect for his family.

Authorities confirmed that no other vehicles were struck or forced into a collision. The crash was contained to the man’s vehicle.

A Reminder to Seek Help

Crowley Police emphasized the importance of reaching out if you or someone you know is struggling. The department urged the public to use the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available by call or text, or by visiting 988lifeline.org for immediate support.

In a statement, Chief Troy Hebert expressed sadness over the incident and reinforced the department’s plea for anyone in crisis to seek help before a situation becomes irreversible.

If you or someone close to you needs support, dialing or texting 988 can connect you with confidential, 24/7 assistance.