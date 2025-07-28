Traffic came to a standstill on I-59 near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon after an 18-wheeler burst into flames following a multi-vehicle crash. The massive explosion, caught on camera, turned the interstate into what many described as a real-life action movie set.

Video from WDAM shows the moment the truck erupted into a towering fireball, sending thick black smoke into the sky. The scene was so intense that many Louisiana Facebook users initially thought it happened on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Louisiana Woman Captures Close-Up Video

In the comments of a local news Facebook post, Catherine Straight of Louisiana shared a jaw-dropping video of the explosion from a much closer angle.

Her footage shows the fire engulfing the cab of the truck, with flames shooting several stories high.

No Injuries Reported, Road Reopened

Despite the chaotic scene, officials say there were no injuries, which is miraculous given the size of the explosion. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirmed that the fire originated near the truck’s engine, not in the trailer, and that the vehicle was not carrying flammable cargo.

Crews were able to reopen the road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. While there was no major structural damage to the bridge, MDOT will conduct further inspections this week to ensure long-term safety.

What Caused the Explosion?

Authorities have not yet released the official cause of the crash or fire. What they do know is that the explosion wasn’t fueled by gasoline or oil—just a violent blaze that started near the engine compartment.

As scary as it maybe, this is the reality of how quickly things can escalate on the interstate—especially in our region, where crashes involving 18-wheelers are far too common. Thankfully, this one ended with no injuries, just one viral video and a whole lot of grateful drivers.