Iceberg Wall Collapses, Sends Three To Hospital At Titanic Attraction In Tennessee

According to reports, an iceberg wall inside of the Titanic attraction in Tennessee collapsed and resulted in three people being taken to the hospital. The exhibit was shut down as owners of the attraction say, "... we never would have expected an incident like this to occur".

It all happened at the popular Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Owners of the attraction, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said that three guests were taken to the hospital, although the extent of their injuries were unknown.

More details from the above report say that on the inside of the Titanic attraction, there is an ice wall that visitors can go up and touch to feel how cold the actual iceberg was where the famous incident occurred. This is where the collapse happened, resulting in multiple injuries.

Fans of the movie flock to this attraction to get an immersive experience into what it was like to be on the ship that capsized way-back-when. I doubt that these visitors expected to end up in a dangerous situation when they walked into the attraction, but hopefully the injuries are not too serious and they can recover quickly.

Some commenters on Facebook expressed their concerns for those affected. One person even pointed out the "slightly ironic" part of the incident, being that the iceberg once again caused such a terrifying moment.

Once again, I hope that everyone affected by the iceberg collapse is okay. Clearly, people really enjoy the attraction and the owners are extremely regretful that the incident occurred. Hopefully, they can figure out what caused the collapse and get the issue resolved so that more Titanic lovers can get out and visit.