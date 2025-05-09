You may recall back in February, Igloo issued a recall of over one million of its 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers due to customers reporting a multitude of injuries -- from fingertip injuries, fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and slashes.

Now, the company is recalling another 130,000 coolers in the U.S. over the same issue.

What's the reason for this additional recall by Igloo?

As part of this recall expansion, it's reported that the cooler's tow handle can pinch user fingertips, posing hazards of tip amputation and/or cuts.

Customers are advised to stop using the coolers immediately.

Get our free mobile app

Which Igloo models are included in this recall expansion?

The affected coolers are listed in the chart below:

Igloo Igloo loading...

The recall only affects cooler models that were manufactured before January 2024.

How do you identify if you have one of the recalled coolers?

Here's how you can identify the recalled coolers:

Manufacture date (before January 2024) can be found imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern. Customers should find an arrow pointing to the manufacture month and the last two digits of the manufacture year

Recalled coolers have a tow handle

“IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers

Came in a variety of colors

Amazon Amazon loading...

READ MORE: Louisiana Culture - Cajun French Words That Are Disappearing

Where were the affected Igloo coolers sold?

The affected Igloo coolers were sold at the following retail outlets:

Costco

Target

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Dick's

Other retailers nationwide

They were also sold online at Igloo's website and on Amazon.

If I have a recalled Igloo cooler, what do I do?

Customers with affected models should contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

You can call Igloo at (888) 943-5182 between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm CST Monday through Friday. Customers can also visit Igloo's recall page for further information.