Louisiana, Check Your Igloo Coolers — Another Recall Issued After Severe Injuries Reported
You may recall back in February, Igloo issued a recall of over one million of its 90-quart Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers due to customers reporting a multitude of injuries -- from fingertip injuries, fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and slashes.
Now, the company is recalling another 130,000 coolers in the U.S. over the same issue.
What's the reason for this additional recall by Igloo?
As part of this recall expansion, it's reported that the cooler's tow handle can pinch user fingertips, posing hazards of tip amputation and/or cuts.
Customers are advised to stop using the coolers immediately.
Which Igloo models are included in this recall expansion?
The affected coolers are listed in the chart below:
The recall only affects cooler models that were manufactured before January 2024.
How do you identify if you have one of the recalled coolers?
Here's how you can identify the recalled coolers:
- Manufacture date (before January 2024) can be found imprinted on the bottom of the cooler in a circular pattern. Customers should find an arrow pointing to the manufacture month and the last two digits of the manufacture year
- Recalled coolers have a tow handle
- “IGLOO” is printed on the side of the coolers
- Came in a variety of colors
READ MORE: Louisiana Culture - Cajun French Words That Are Disappearing
Where were the affected Igloo coolers sold?
The affected Igloo coolers were sold at the following retail outlets:
- Costco
- Target
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dick's
- Other retailers nationwide
They were also sold online at Igloo's website and on Amazon.
If I have a recalled Igloo cooler, what do I do?
Customers with affected models should contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.
You can call Igloo at (888) 943-5182 between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm CST Monday through Friday. Customers can also visit Igloo's recall page for further information.
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll