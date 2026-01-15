(KPEL News) -It was a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that prompted an investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office into a case concerning dozens of counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

How the Child Sexual Abuse Materials Case Began

According to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, an extensive investigation began after receiving information from NCMEC.

Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Juvenile Section worked the case and arrested 25-year-old Jace Leger of Lafayette, who, during booking, provided a Youngsville address.

How Deputies Carried Out the Arrest of A Child Sexual Abuse Material Suspect

Deputies with the SWAT team, patrol units, and Juvenile Detectives arrested Leger. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on 112 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

According to officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation into this case is ongoing.

