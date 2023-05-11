Jazz In The Arts Lake Charles Annual Summer Youth Workshop

Do you have a student who loves music and playing an instrument even more? Then should register them for a summer musical experience they won't forget. Jazz In The Arts Lake Charles presents the Annual Summer Youth Workshop May 31 - June 3, 2023. This event takes place at Westlake High School, (1000 Garden Drive, 70669) from 9 am to 4 pm.

This summer music workshop presents a great opportunity for young musicians to develop their instrumental skills, perfect the art of reading music, achieve or reach a playing level goal and improve their overall confidence. It's also a lot of fun sharing the love of music with other young musicians.

Applications are now being accepted! So, sign up early as this is a popular summer workshop. Jazz In The Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing community-based musical entertainment. space is limited! For more info contact Patricia Daigle at (337) 794-5744, email chesterdaigle@aol.com or see the event flyer below.

staff staff loading...

Jazz In The Arts is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing community-based musical entertainment. Proceeds from the Annual Summer Workshop benefit the Jazz In The Art scholarship foundation that awards High School seniors in Calcasieu, Beauregard, and Jefferson Davis Parishes to further their music education.