Jennings Man Accused of Having Sex with 14-Year-Old

A Jennings man is facing indecent behavior and carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges after being caught with a 14-year-old girl in his car.

According to Jeff Davis Parish sheriff's investigators, deputies pulled over Glynn Oser near Lake Arthur for a burnt license plate light. That's when the deputies noticed the teenager was also in the car with Oser. According to the investigators, the deputies learned that Oser had committed "inappropriate behavior" with the juvenile.

While deputies did not elaborate on what that "inappropriate behavior" was, the carnal knowledge charge implies that Oser, 20, had sex with the teen.

Oser also faces distribution of sample tobacco and no license plate charges.

