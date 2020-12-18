Jennings to Host Christmas Events Tonight

Mother Nature may have forced tourism officials in Jeff Davis Parish to shuck and jive just a little but she hasn't quite quashed the holiday spirit. Organizers of Christmas in Jennings simply moved events that were scheduled for earlier in the week to tonight when the weather is going to be more cooperative and the temperatures are going to feel a lot more Christmasy.

Christmas in Jennings events tonight will kick off with a parade at 5:30. There will also be a Food and Crafts festival too. You'll probably want to check that out while you're enjoying your "after parade" hot chocolate with Santa himself. Those activities will take place in Founders Park in Jennings.

While you're out and in the holiday spirit be sure to pop by the Tupper Museum and visit the Jennings Hall of Trees. As you can see from some of the pictures featured on the Jeff Davis Tourism Facebook page, there are some incredible designs that are quite lovely expressions of holiday joy. By the way, you can visit the museum for just a buck.

Oh, and to cap off the evening there will be fireworks. The show will take place in the skies above the Jennings Airport. That should begin at about 8:30. The Jennings Fire Department is handling that and I can't think of a better group of people to be in charge of things that go boom.

By the way, did you see these really cool Cajun Ornaments?

They are available for sale in the Visitor's Center Gift Shop. I think they'd really add a lot of spice to any Cajun Country Christmas Tree. Heck, they'd make nice gifts for folks that aren't blessed enough to live here.

Of course, you are encouraged to be mindful of your personal safety regarding COVID-19 protocols. But I can tell you, Merry Christmas sounds just as sweet coming through a mask as it does without one, although, I do miss seeing the smiles that go along with that phrase. Y'all be safe and have fun. If you have questions call (337) 821-5532.