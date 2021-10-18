By now you know that LSU and Coach Orgeron have agreed to part ways after the 2021 football season.

Now, players are responding to the news out of Baton Rouge, including perhaps the most successful Tiger ever, Joe Burrow.

If you recall, it was Coach O who brought Burrow to LSU and gave him a chance. The rest is history, including a National Championship and Heisman Trophy for Burrow.

Here is what Joe Burrow had to say while at the podium after a recent NFL game. Burrow expressed his love for Coach O and wished him well in his coaching future.

Since the news broke out of LSU, more players and recruits have expressed how they feel about this separation and here are just a few that I ran across on social media.

It's worth noting here that many simply used an emoji to express their feelings.

Sunday evening LSU called a press conference to address what was being reported on social media, and here's Coach O addressing his release from LSU.