Do you struggle with getting more of the contents of your burrito on your plate instead of staying inside of the outer shell or in your mouth? Well, struggle no more!

Tastee Tape

A team of chemical and biomolecular engineering students at Johns Hopkins are currently in the process of getting a patent on Tastee Tape. That's why they're not currently divulging the formula for the edible tape that will hold your burrito, or any food that needs to stay closed, in place.

As part of Engineering Design Day at the university, a group of students created Tastee Tape. A variety of ingredients were tried before settling on what's currently used so that the tape is safe, edible, and strong enough to hold larger wraps.

"First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts," said Tyler Guarino, a Johns Hopkins senior majoring in engineering who helped work on the project.

It took several months of trying out different prototypes before landing on the rectangular strips that are used. The strips measure half an inch by two inches. In order to use the tape, you peel off a strip from a sheet of wax paper, wet it thoroughly, then apply it to your food.

"Tastee Tape allows you to put full faith in your tortilla, and enjoy your meal, mess-free," Guarino said.

Since its safe and edible, let's think of other foods that fall apart that Tastee Tape can be used on.

You know these things get EVERYWHERE when you try and eat them! Look, it might not work for the whole bar, but there's no chance that a little Tastee Tape couldn't help in some way shape or form.

Think about it. Four strips of Tastee Tape at the four "corners" of the burger to hold it all in. No more pickle falling to its doom, or tomato piece slapping you in the forearm.

Same situation with the burger. Except you'll need more Tastee Tape, cause, ya know...it's a lot longer.

Just look at that pizza up there. You know half the ingredients are ending up in your plate and you'll have to restack it onto the slice. Why not put that Tastee Tape to good use and adhere it from the cheese to the bread?

It may not be every sushi piece that falls apart, but if the roll isn't wrapped tightly, at LEAST one of them is falling apart. Tastee Tape could almost wrap around each individual piece. Or maybe it replaces the rice altogether?!

Got any other foods that Tastee Tape would work well on?