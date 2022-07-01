A recent interview shows a journalist telling of his hitchhiking experience at a "hooker truck-stop" that just so happens to be located in one Acadiana area city. Learn more about how Andrew Callaghan found himself in a weird renovated farmhouse off of I-10 here.

'Hot Ones' is a spicy-chicken wing interview show with, as host Sean Evan puts it, "Hot questions and even hotter wings". Athletes and celebrities go through a ten-wing gauntlet with each wing being accompanied by a question. As the heat-levels build, the interviewees seem to have an easier and easier time opening up.

In 2021 Acadiana's own Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier made his own appearance on 'Hot Ones' and did a pretty fantastic job.

On a more recent episode of 'Hot Ones', journalist Andrew Callaghan was put through the ten-wing gauntlet while being asked a series of questions.

Who is Andrew Callaghan?

Callaghan grew his social media following with the Instagram page @quarterconfessions. True to its name, 'Quarter Confessions' was a man-on-the-street style interview series where Callaghan would interact with often inebriated people partying on Bourbon Street who would divulge some of their deepest, darkest secrets.

The series contains some of the most bizarre interviews I have ever seen, with Bourbon Street partiers letting absolutely everything fly on camera. I'm talking drunken sex stories, intimate moments with friend's parents, the whole nine yards.

The majority of the clips are inappropriate for children, but kids are definitely not Callaghan's target audience.

More recently, the 25-year-old has spent his time traveling around the globe interviewing interesting people and uploading the videos to his Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan YouTube channel. The channel has amassed nearly 2 million subscribers, so clearly the young journalist is doing something that is resonating with a large group of viewers.

While Callaghan's "special sauce" is his openness in allowing folks to say whatever comes to their mind while on camera, he recently had to face some special (and spicy) sauces during an interview with First We Feast's Sean Evans.

When Evans asked a question regarding Callaghan's experience hitchhiking across the United States, an interesting story came out and it involved a truck stop in one Acadiana city.

Hitchhiker Details His Experience at a Crowley Area "Hooker Truck-Stop"

Callaghan's story begins in Crowley, Louisiana at a gas station/truck stop where he befriended a couple of other young men. He was looking for a ride and wouldn't you know it, a man pulled up in an old beat up car and told him to get in.

Oh by the way - the man was apparently dressed in all leather.

Being the adventurer that he is, Callaghan got in the car and the two proceeded down the highway. After a bit of driving, the man asked Callaghan if he liked movies. More specifically, he asked Callaghan if he liked pornography.

Callaghan, wanting to be agreeable and keep his ride, said that he loved porn. This is when the driver took the next exit and drove the two to a, "weird renovated farmhouse". That is when things got really interesting.

See the entire story told by Andrew Callaghan on 'Hot Ones' via the First We Feast YouTube channel below.

For this to be the young journalists first hitchhiking experience, it says a lot about the young man who was early in his travels. Even in a sticky situation, Callaghan played it cool and ended up getting the ride he so desired to Houston, TX.

While I can't advise you to jump into any stranger's car, I think this is a good example of how being curious and learning about others can have its benefits.