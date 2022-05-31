Juvenile Inmates Escape St. Martin Parish Facility

Local and state authorities are looking for two teenagers who escaped from a detention facility in St. Martin Parish.

The escape happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Acadiana Center for Youth on the Terrace Highway near St. Martinville. The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice have not identified the escapees by name. However, OJJ officials say the escapees are a 19-year-old from Pointe Coupee Parish and a 19-year-old from Calcasieu Parish.

Officials did not disclose on what charges those teens were being held.

As of Monday night, the Acadiana Center for Youth was secure.

If you have any information about the escape or have other details that may assist law enforcement find the two escapees, call 911 or 337-394-5504.

