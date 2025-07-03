It’s official—both KFC locations in Lafayette have closed their doors, and at least one location in New Iberia appears to have quietly shut down as well. The closures happened without warning, and so far, no official word has been given by KFC or its parent company.

Lafayette KFCs Quietly Close Up Shop

This week, customers looking to satisfy their fried chicken cravings were met with silence at the drive-thru windows of both the Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom KFC locations. Some reported hearing no response through the intercom, only to drive forward and find printed signs announcing the closures.

By midweek, signs had been removed from both buildings, and individuals could be seen inside, appearing to clean up or remove equipment.

The two Lafayette stores originally opened in 2018, marking a return of the brand after several years of absence in the area. But now, once again, the Colonel has left Lafayette.

One KFC Location in New Iberia Also Shuts Down

In Iberia Parish, the KFC location on Admiral Doyle Drive is also confirmed to have closed. A Facebook post from Shatanica Gibson, who appears to be affiliated with the restaurant, shared the following message:

“New Iberia. It was a pleasure doing business with y’all, but we are closed for good.”

This was also the last remaining KFC in New Iberia.

Industry Trends or Local Factors?

These closures come amid a broader wave of KFC shutdowns nationwide.

While it's unclear if the Lafayette and New Iberia closures are part of a larger company strategy, the fast food industry has seen increased competition from new chicken chains and local favorites.

Some online speculated that the recent hype around Southern Classic Chicken’s expansion could be a factor, but there's no indication that a single competitor drove the closures in less than a few weeks after its opening.

What’s Next for These High-Traffic Spots?

The Lafayette KFC buildings are located in prime real estate zones, making them attractive for future development—possibly another franchise or a locally-owned concept.

For now, South Louisiana KFC fans will need to look elsewhere for their 11 herbs and spices. And with all locations in Lafayette and New Iberia being closed, the future of KFC in Acadiana isn't looking too hot.

We've reached out to KFC and will continue to follow this story with more information if and when it becomes available.