LAFAYETTE,LA (KPEL) — TSA at The Lafayette Regional Airport discovered a suspicious package during the screening process on Tuesday morning.

The airport has been evacuated, and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

Local law enforcement says flight delays are expected as they prioritize the safety of both airport staff and travelers.

Lafayette Authorities Investigating Suspicious Package at Lafayette Airport

News 15 is reporting that three people have been arrested.

The Lafayette Fire Department Haz-Mat team, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are all on scene at the airport.

A witness reported being told that there was a 'suspicious package'.

Statement Regarding Suspicious Package

In a statement, Executive Director Steven Picou advised, “Law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious package that was detected during the TSA scanning process. As a precaution, an isolated section of the LFT terminal has been evacuated. At this time, flights have been delayed. Please monitor flight information from your airline for the most up to date schedule.”

