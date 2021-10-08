The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officials say that Ashley Moreno-Leiva was last seen in the 26000 block of South Fieldspan of Duson Thursday. Deputies say the child could still be in that area.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Ashley has black hair and brown eyes.

The young child is said to be five feet, three feet tall, and she weighs 110 pounds.

They have been categorized as a missing child-endangered-runaway,.

If you have seen Ashley, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211. You can also give information to officials by calling Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

