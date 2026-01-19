Highlights

Current boiled crawfish prices range from $8.99 to $10.99 per pound across Lafayette restaurants

LSU AgCenter experts predict a “normal” 2026 season after difficult 2024 drought conditions

Prices expected to drop below $10 per pound in March, reaching $3-6 range during peak season

Family-owned Acadiana farms like Crawfish Acadiana and Crawfish Time offer direct-from-farm options

Best value window for Lafayette residents runs March through May

Crawfish Prices in Lafayette: What Acadiana Families Need to Know About the 2026 Season

Lafayette-area crawfish lovers paying premium prices now will see big drops by March as local farms reach full production

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Acadiana residents eager for their first crawfish boil of 2026 are finding limited supply and premium prices across Lafayette, but industry experts say patience will pay off with one of the best seasons in recent years.

Boiled crawfish currently sells for $8.99 to $10.99 per pound at Lafayette restaurants, with some locations charging as high as $12.99 per pound. Live crawfish from Southwest Louisiana docks runs $5.75 to $6 per pound wholesale.

These January prices represent the year’s peak, according to industry tracking, but relief is coming as more Acadiana farms reach production capacity in the coming weeks.

What’s Coming for Lafayette Crawfish Buyers

The 2026 crawfish season looks much better for Acadiana than the drought conditions that devastated farms across Vermilion Parish and surrounding areas in 2024.

Todd Fontenot, LSU AgCenter crawfish extension agent, told Daily Report that farmers are “optimistic right now” despite some early-season challenges. “Mother Nature can always throw a curveball, but barring that, it looks like most ponds should have good production.”

The season remains in its early phase across Lafayette and surrounding parishes. Most farms won’t hit full production until late January or early February, which explains current limited availability and premium pricing.

Crawfish Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Jody Galley, owner of Galley’s Seafood Market, explained the early-season dynamics to KPLC: “You have just a minimal amount of supply that’s coming in because you have people that are anxious and getting started early, trying to see what their fields are producing.”

Timeline and Price Projections for Acadiana

Lafayette residents planning crawfish boils will see prices follow a predictable pattern across Acadiana.

January Through February: Current premium pricing ($9-13 per pound) reflects limited supply from early-season ponds and high demand from eager buyers. Lafayette restaurants post availability on social media and sell out quickly.

March: Prices drop below $10 per pound as more local farms reach production capacity. Supply increases significantly across the region.

Peak Season (March-May): The sweet spot for Lafayette families, with prices falling into the $3-6 per pound range. You’ll find the biggest crawfish, most consistent supply, and best overall value during these months. Historical data from KATC’s Crawdaq Index shows Lafayette restaurants averaging $5.49 to $8.99 per pound during peak season.

Late Season: By late April, prices settle around $5.64 per pound based on 2025 season-end data, though you might have trouble finding crawfish on some days.

Where Lafayette Residents Can Find the Best Deals

Several Lafayette-area options work for different budgets and preferences during crawfish season.

Family-Owned Farms and Drive-Throughs usually have the best prices since you’re buying straight from the source. Crawfish Acadiana at 7400 Johnston Street offers farm-to-table boiled crawfish from family-owned operations, open daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Crawfish Time operates two Lafayette locations on Ridge Road and Moss Street, also serving family-farmed Louisiana crawfish.

Established Lafayette Restaurants tracked by local price indexes include Buck’s Crawfish, Cody’s Crawfish Shop, Crawfish Jake, The Crawfish Boss, and Dwight’s Restaurant on Johnston Street. Prices vary by $2-3 per pound between vendors even during the same week.

The Crawfish App shows real-time pricing across more than 1,500 vendors, including Lafayette-area locations. Users can update prices when they spot changes, helping the community find the best current deals.

Most Lafayette crawfish vendors don’t begin boiling until 4 or 5 p.m., so calling ahead saves disappointment for those hoping for lunch options.

Challenges Facing Acadiana Crawfish Farmers in 2026

While the outlook is positive, Acadiana farmers faced obstacles heading into this season.

Dry conditions last fall meant higher pumping costs to flood ponds across the region. The good news: 2025’s dry spell proved far less severe than the prolonged 2023 drought that devastated yields, according to LSU AgCenter experts.

Crawfish Getty Images loading...

Warmer-than-normal temperatures created decreased oxygen levels in some ponds, leading to limited losses of young crawfish. However, recent rainfall and moderating temperatures have helped young crawfish emerge and begin foraging.

Apple snails continue to cause problems for producers south of Interstate 10, including parts of Vermilion and lower Acadia parishes. The snails compete with crawfish for oxygen and nutrients while clogging traps. Fontenot told local media early reports suggest the snails “may be a bit more of a problem this year.”

Making the Most of Acadiana’s Crawfish Season

Lafayette families looking to save money during the 2026 season can follow a few simple tips.

Wait until March if possible. Prices drop by 50% or more from January peaks, and crawfish grow larger with better meat content as the season progresses.

Shop around using price tracking tools. KATC’s Crawdaq Index updates weekly with Lafayette restaurant prices during peak season, while The Crawfish App has crowd-sourced real-time updates.

Buy direct from farms. Operations like Crawfish Acadiana eliminate restaurant markup by selling directly to consumers.

Monitor social media for availability. Lafayette restaurants post when fresh crawfish arrives, and it sells out quickly in January and February.

Plan around major events. Super Bowl Sunday, Mardi Gras, Easter, and Mother’s Day create demand spikes that can temporarily raise prices even during peak season.

The 2026 crawfish season should be back to normal for Acadiana after years of weather-related problems. Lafayette residents who wait for March will find the best combination of size, quality, and price.