Lafayette Crime Stoppers Trying to Solve ATM Theft

Officials with Lafayette Crime Stoppers are hoping someone saw something in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 9 that will help them crack the case of a business burglary.

The several suspects that are thought to have committed this crime can only be described as brazen because not only did they break into the Family Dollar in the 100 block of Carmel Drive, they made off with a machine that weighs around typically between 150 and 250 pounds.

Family Dollar Burglary 2 Photo courtesy of Lafayette Crime Stoppers loading...

The kind of ATM machine they made off with is the kind of model you can find in any convenience store. It's put there so that people needing to get cash to pay for something in the store have the access that they need. What they probably never intended is that someone would break in and steal the whole machine.

That's what happened at around 1 o'clock that Thursday morning. The suspects broke one of the main windows of the store to get to the ATM machine. They proceeded to wrap a big chain around the machine. The suspects drug the ATM machine into the bed of the truck, and they took off.

The last time a surveillance camera was able to catch the truck is was headed northbound on Louisiana Avenue.

A few other things to note is that the truck is thought to be a Chevy Silverado with a camper top. Police believe the truck is possibly a 2003 to 2006 model. Another way to identify this vehicle is that the rear window of the camper top has a broken window.

If any of this sounds familiar, or if you know anything else about this case, the police want to hear from you.

You don't have to give your information, You can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 337-232-TIPS (8477). You can also anonymously use the P3 to share information.

Not-So-Nice Nicknames for 10 Louisiana Towns