Recently, a Lafayette resident reached out to us and asked for help in finding their pet cockatiel, Charlie, who has been missing since mid-April.

The family, who resides in the Kaliste Saloom area, is looking for their pet bird, and they are offering a cash reward for anyone who helps. Here's the message we received from Charlie's owner on Wednesday.

My cockatiel, Charlie has been missing for 25 days. Is there anyway y’all would be willing to get the word out to the public about him? I have done everything possible to get the word out with flyers and social media, but not everyone has social media or sees the flyers. Charlie is beyond special to myself and my family. We have had him since he was just a baby and he is very tame. I am worried someone has found him and doesn’t know who he belongs to or that he has a family that is devastated and desperate to get him back home. We are offering a $750 cash reward for his safe return. Please let me know if you have any questions or need any additional information. I hope to hear back from you soon! Thank you!

The family also sent along this flyer with contact information should you come across this family pet.

Missing Bird Flyer Missing Bird Flyer loading...

Pet FBI

Pet FBI was founded in 1998 by Maresa Fanelli, according to its website. Fanelli was a retired French professor looking for a way to consolidate information about lost and found pets.

After a distressing experience trying to recover a lost cat, Fanelli conceived the idea of a free interactive online database for lost and found reports where worried pet owners and good Samaritans could connect quickly and efficiently.

Since then, Pet FBI has grown as an online service. You can find out more about it here.

