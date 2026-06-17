(KPEL News) - Officials with the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office say a Lafayette man was convicted of armed robbery after robbing three people at a gas station in Opelousas.

The jury convicted 36-year-old Kayvyon L Sapp of armed robbery. Officials said that on the day of March 11, 2021, Sapp was the man who walked up to a Murphy USA gas station and robbed three people at gunpoint.

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As the investigation progressed, investigators were able to get video of the suspect at the crime scene, and the victims each gave their statements. Investigators were able to get the perpetrator's clothes along with the gun he used to commit the crime.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the Assistant DA Laura Signorelli had each of the victims testify to the armed robbery.

It was a two-day trial, and the jury deliberated only two hours before reaching their decision. All three victims testified that Sapp was the man who robbed them at gunpoint.

READ MORE: POLICE: ARMED THREAT LED TO ALLEGED KIDNAPPING OF 18-YEAR-OLD

The penalty for being convicted of armed robbery with a firearm carries a minimum sentence of 15 years up to a possible 99 years without parole. The man's sentencing is set for September 3.