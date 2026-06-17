(New Iberia, LA) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says agents who were patrolling in the Delcambre Canal discovered a man who was unresponsive on a boat.

LDWF Agents Encounter Crashed Boat During Patrol

According to the LDWF, the agents were patrolling at 2 p.m. on June 13 when they came upon a boat that had hit a tree. They saw a man on the back of the boat, and the man was unresponsive.

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They then took the Youngsville man to a nearby boat launch, and the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office.

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The body was turned over to the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office so that they may determine the man's cause of death.

Cause Of Death Of A Boater from Youngsville Yet To Be Determined

Agents continue to look into the situation, but at this time, they do not know what caused the boat to crash.

The man has been identified as 69-year-old Willis J. Fontenot Jr. of Youngsville.

The investigation into this fatal boat accident continues.