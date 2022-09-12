It took Lafayette firefighters about 30 minutes to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of South Magnolia Street early Sunday morning.

Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says they are still investigating to figure out how the fire got started.

He says that neighbors told them people were living at the home with no utilities.

Trahan says when they arrived on the scene the person living in that home was not there.

Flames were seen coming through the roof of the home, and everything inside the house was destroyed by the fire.

Officials are asking anyone with information about how the fire started to call them at the Lafayette Fire Department at 337-291-8716.

