A tragic domestic incident unfolded Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood just off I-49 South and Gloria Switch Road, where Lafayette Police say a verbal argument escalated into gunfire, leaving one person dead and another fighting for their life.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Gard Circle at 1:23 p.m. for a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside the home, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Kevin Leblanc of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Investigation Reveals Argument Turned Violent

Police say the two were in a relationship and became involved in a verbal dispute that escalated when Leblanc brandished a firearm and shot the woman. Investigators determined that he then turned the gun on himself.

A large police presence surrounded the residence for much of the afternoon as investigators processed the scene and worked to piece together the moments leading up to the shooting.

LPD Emphasizes Domestic Violence Resources

Lafayette Police classified the case as a domestic violence incident and reminded the public that help is available for those in unsafe situations.

Victims are urged to call 911 if they are in immediate danger. The 24/7 confidential hotline for Faith House is 888-411-1333.

The investigation remains ongoing.