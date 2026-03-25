Lafayette Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex on Kaliste Saloom Road.

According to a press release from Detective Ken Handy, officers were called out around 6:31 a.m. on Wednesday (March 25) to the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road in reference to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a victim in the parking lot of the Elora Place (formerly known as Grand Pointe) Apartments who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigation Still In Early Stages

Police quickly secured the area and established a crime scene as investigators began working to piece together what led up to the shooting.

At this time, officials say the case remains in the early stages of the investigation, and no additional details about the victim or possible suspects have been released.

Investigators are expected to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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Police Asking For Public’s Help

Authorities are urging anyone who may have information related to the incident to come forward.

Tips can be submitted directly to the Lafayette Police Department or anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 232-TIPS. Residents can also use the LPD mobile app or the P3 Tips app to submit information.