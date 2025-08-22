The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon at a local hotel. Officers were called to the 200 block of Hugh Wallis Road around 2:20 p.m.

The only structure located within the 200 block of Hugh Wallis Road is a Woodspring Suites hotel. When police arrived, they discovered a male victim who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Scene Secured Around Woodspring Suites

Police quickly established a formal crime scene around the hotel as investigators worked to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Detectives are actively piecing together the circumstances that led up to the shooting. At this time, no suspect details have been released.

Public Asked to Help Investigators

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Tips can be shared directly with the Lafayette Police Department or anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Developing Story

This is a developing investigation. As more details are confirmed, updates will be provided.